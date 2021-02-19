UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:22 PM

Imam for providing cotton seed, pesticides on subsidised rates

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said that government would provide subsidy on cotton seeds fertilizers, pesticides for the eradication of white fly in order to promote cotton crop in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said that government would provide subsidy on cotton seeds fertilizers, pesticides for the eradication of white fly in order to promote cotton crop in the country.

He said that Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet had approved the subsidy and it would be disturbed with close coordination of provincial governments.

Talking to media men, the minister further said that agriculture sector was badly neglected by the previous governments and incumbent government has allocated huge amount for the development of agriculture sector.

Imam said that agriculture development was among the highest priorities of current government and it was allocating all possible resources for its uplift.

In order to provide proper information about the crops, pesticides and diseases, a web portal is being designed that would keep updated.

He said that plant breeders bill and other legislation regarding agriculture development was pending from years, adding that current government has passed these bills and finalised other monetary policy measures.

He said that cotton which was the most important crop was effected badly, adding that efforts would be made to revive the crop for socioeconomic uplift of the country.

Besides, work on different agriculture sector development projects were in progress which initiated under National Agriculture Emergency Program, adding that projects would be completed to enhance fisheries, livestock and crops enhancement.

The Minister said that promotion of innovative technologies were the top priority of the government and role of middle men to be minimized to protect farmers right.

Speaking on the occasion Secretary National Food Security said that crackdown against the pesticides companies, which were selling counterfeit pesticides had been initiated and stern action to be taken against such companies.

He said that it was also suggested that more than 200 seed companies would not be registered in order to ensure availability of certified high quality seeds for farmers.

More Stories From Business

