Imam of Badshahi Mosque visits ICCI

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Imam and Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Molana Syed Muhammad Abdul Kabir Azad visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

He held a meeting with ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest including the role of religious scholars in promoting peace, tolerance and interfaith harmony in the society.

Molana said that business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country by promoting business and industrial activities besides making significant contributions towards the public welfare projects, which was laudable.

He discussed the prospects of promoting sharia compliant businesses that would give further boost to the business and economic activities in the country.

Molana said the Ulema were playing crucial role in foiling any nefarious agenda against Pakistan as they were the flag-bearers of unity, brotherhood, tolerance and peace in the society. He said the Ulema belonging to all schools of thought were one on integrity and stability of the country and would never let the elements working against the interests of Pakistan to succeed in their conspiracies.

Speaking on the occasion, the ICCI president highly appreciated the services of Molana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad for islam and promotion of interfaith harmony in society.

He said that Molana Saheb was playing key role in promoting a positive and true image of Islam and Pakistan at national and international level, which was commendable.

He said ICCI would consider organizing a seminar on promoting sharia compliant businesses where Molana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad would be invited as Chief Guest.

He said the peace and harmony was very important for better growth of business activities and hoped that our Ulema would continue to play their positive role in making Pakistan a peaceful and harmonized country.

ICCI Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan, Baser Daud, Tariq Nusrat Wani, Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke on the occasion and paid tribute to the great services of Molana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad for Islam and Pakistan.