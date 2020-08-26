UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imam Reaffirms Govt Commitment To Provide Food Commodities On Affordable Prices

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:44 PM

Imam reaffirms Govt commitment to provide food commodities on affordable prices

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Iman on Wednesday reiterated the government's resolve to ensure adequate supply of essential food commodities, particularly wheat and flour, on affordable prices to common man across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Iman on Wednesday reiterated the government's resolve to ensure adequate supply of essential food commodities, particularly wheat and flour, on affordable prices to common man across the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, the minister said wheat and flour crisis was created with its hoarding for speculative purpose.

For the first time, there had been a differential between local minimum support price and and international wheat prices, which provided space for its hoarding for speculative demand, he said adding the hoarders got full benefit which spiked its local prices form Rs 1400 to Rs1800 per 40 kg.

In order to discourage the malpractices like cartelization and hoarding as well as to ensure smooth supply of flour in domestic markets, the government had decided to import wheat and the first shipment, carrying about 63,000 metric tons of wheat, had arrived the Karachi Port, he said. About 130,000 tons would arrive soon, which would help in bringing down the speculative demand and stabilize the prices of the commodity in the local markets, he added.

The minister further informed that 8 shipments, carrying about 488,000 tons of wheat would arrive by end of next month, adding the government had also allowed the private sector to import the grains through Trading Corporation of Pakistan in order to strengthen the local wheat stocks as well as discouraging the practices of hoarding and the profiteering.

Fakhar Imam said that Punjab had procured over 4.1 million tons of wheat and it had also started subsidized supply to local flour mills that had brought stability in local markets, adding as imported reached local markets, the prices would further come down.

"I had also written to the Chief Minister Sindh to announce wheat release policy that would ultimately benefit the people of the province," he said adding their release policy was still awaited.

The minister said that government was formulating strategic policy frame-work, based on medium, short and long term period for enhancing the output of all major crops and to avoid any crisis-like situation.

He said that wheat had been cultivated over 20 million hectares and it required about 1.1 million tons of seeds, adding the government had decided to allocate 400,000 tons from the reserves of PACCO and Federal seed agency for this purpose.

The initiative would help enhance local crop output by 5-10 percent, he said adding same initiative would also be introduced for cotton crop by providing 30 thousand tons seeds to achieve better returns and improve the living standards of farmers.

Besides, he said that government was also working to remove structural imbalances with the help of China by improving the research, adding that it was also working to enhance production of oil seeds and value addition of fruits and vegetables.

Fakhar Imam said that government was also determined to providing all possible facilitation to exporters for enhancing the local exports of agriculture products, adding freight charges for mangoes were reduced, which resulted in increase of local mangoes that reached to 140,000 tons during current season.

Replying to a question, he said that action against hoarders was the responsibility of provincial governments, adding the federal government as a policy maker, would also play its role to take action against those involved in malpractices.

To another question, the minister admitted the fact that there was dearth of human resources in Ministry of National Food Security and Research and said that it would be redressed by inducting skilled human workforce that would be productive.

He appreciated the joint efforts of teams, formed to combat desert locust and said that the threats from the Horn of Africa was minimized due to rains, however he said that controloperation was still in progress to completely eliminate the pest from the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Africa Chief Minister Exports Import Punjab China Agriculture Oil Man Progress Same Price Stocks Market Cotton All From Government Wheat Million Karachi Port Rains Flour

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

16 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

31 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

31 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses case against Shahza ..

2 minutes ago

CPO visits procession routes to review security ar ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.