Imam Stresses Need To Promote Climate Smart Agriculture, Water Conservation To Overcome Challenges

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:13 PM

Imam stresses need to promote climate smart agriculture, water conservation to overcome challenges

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday stressed the need for promoting climate resilient and water smart agriculture in addition with water conservation to avert climate change challenges in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday stressed the need for promoting climate resilient and water smart agriculture in addition with water conservation to avert climate change challenges in the country.

Addressing a seminar, the minister said that Pakistan was one of the least contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change yet worst affected by their underlying impacts due to its higher vulnerability caused by geographical location.

The minister addressed a seminar organized by The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in collaboration with the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on "Climate threat: Opportunities and Challenges in Pakistan's Agriculture, said a press release.

Fakhar Imam said that the mean annual temperature in the country has increased by 0.6 degree Celsius during the last half century and there has been a considerable increase in the frequency and intensity of floods and droughts.

Critical modifications in strategies and action plans for hydropower generation, construction and operation of storage reservoirs, irrigation withdrawals, flood control and drought management will be required to optimally manage water resources in the basin, he added.

He pointed out the immediate steps that should be carried out to counter the devastating impact of climate change.

The government was investing heavily in increasing water storage capacity to maximize the utility of the available water, he added.

The minister pointed out that it was imperative to promote climate resilient and water smart agriculture in addition with water conservation.

He further said that crop diversification integrated with livestock rearing can lead to positive results.

