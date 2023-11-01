Open Menu

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 01:43 PM

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Group, the leading real estate developer in Pakistan, is pleased to announce the establishment of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) management company (RMC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) IMARAT Group, the leading real estate developer in Pakistan, is pleased to announce the establishment of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) management company (RMC). This is a precursor to IMARAT’s launching its own REIT next year.

The newly established REIT management company will initially incorporate four projects from IMARAT Group’s extensive portfolio of 15 projects. These selected projects demonstrate the Group’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering value to its investors.

Over the next few years, the saleable inventory for these REIT projects is estimated to be worth $1 billion. This significant figure underscores the potential of this venture and the substantial returns it could yield for investors.

“We are excited about this new chapter in our growth story,” said a spokesperson for IMARAT Group. “The establishment of a REIT management company aligns with our vision to provide diverse and profitable investment opportunities. We believe that this initiative will not only benefit our investors but also contribute positively to the real estate sector and the economy at large.”

IMARAT Group invites all interested parties to explore investment opportunities with its new REIT management company. Further details about the projects included in the REIT will be shared in due course.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company All From Billion

Recent Stories

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

1 minute ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

47 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

59 minutes ago
 EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

2 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

2 hours ago
Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

2 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

3 hours ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business