IMDC Arrange Workshop For Student Career Orientation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) has arranged a career counselling workshop for students and graduates aimed to create awareness and to provide information about different career opportunities.

The Career Development Office of IMDC arranged a series of training workshops for the capacity building of their students and graduates, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The topic for this session was "Road to the United States; The Decision, the Challenges and the Outcomes." consultant Nephrologist Dr. Danyal Hassan delivered an insightful and informative lecture and discussed the possibilities, challenges, procedures, requirements and best practices for going to the U.

S. for higher studies and jobs in the field of medicine.

A large number of IMDC students and graduates participated in the session and found it to be quite useful.

They appreciated the IMDC and CDO management for conducting such a beneficial session.

Managing Director, IMDC Yasir Khan Niazi said that the professional development and capacity building of IMDC students is among the top priorities for the college management.

Head of Communications Imran Ali Ghouri said that IMDC management will keep arranging more such workshops periodically for the career building of medical students.

