IMF Actions Subject To Discussion In Upcoming Reviews, Clarifies Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Finance Ministry clarified on Tuesday that all further policy action and reforms related to International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be subject to discussions in the forthcoming reviews.

The ministry in a statement issued here said following the issuance of IMF Staff report after the approval of sicth Review under the Extended Fund Facility, different interpretations had been reported in various sections of newspapers on the way forward with policy actions and reforms.

After mutual consensus on actions with IMF, these would be proposed in upcoming budget FY 2022-23, the statement added.

