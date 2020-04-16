UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Adds Liquidity Line To Strengthen COVID-19 Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:23 PM

IMF adds liquidity line to strengthen COVID-19 response

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Managing Director Ms. Kristalina Georgieva said that the fund's Executive Board had approved the establishment of the Short-term Liquidity Line (SLL) to further strengthen the global financial safety net as part of the Fund's COVID-19 response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Managing Director Ms. Kristalina Georgieva said that the fund's Executive board had approved the establishment of the Short-term Liquidity Line (SLL) to further strengthen the global financial safety net as part of the Fund's COVID-19 response.

The facility is a revolving and renewable backstop for member countries with very strong policies and fundamentals in need of short-term moderate balance of payments support, she said in a press statement received here Thursday.

In these cases, the Short-term Liquidity Line will provide revolving access of up to 145 percent of quota, she added.

"The Short-term Liquidity Line will strengthen further a country's liquidity buffers and thus help in managing liquidity pressures. Complementing other instruments during the current crisis, the facility will fill a critical gap in the Fund's toolkit and help to facilitate a more efficient allocation of resources," the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Sierra Leonean Leone

Recent Stories

FNC Technical Affairs Committee discusses report o ..

11 minutes ago

Ethiopia moves to close Eritrean refugee camp desp ..

9 minutes ago

FMA asked to reduce flour price during Ramazan

9 minutes ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 90,000: AFP tal ..

9 minutes ago

Beijing Slams US Claims About China's Possible Nuc ..

6 minutes ago

Von der Leyen Calls EU Budget 'Mothership' of Post ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.