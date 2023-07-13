Open Menu

IMF Agreement Will Stabilize The Rupee Against Dollar: RCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has termed the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) crucial for economic stability and welcome news for Pakistan's ailing economy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has termed the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) crucial for economic stability and welcome news for Pakistan's ailing economy.

Acting President of RCCI Faisal Shahzad in a statement on Thursday said that the settlement would not only send a positive message to investors but will pave the way for more funds from friendly countries, and foreign financial institutions and for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas.

He added that foreign exchange reserves would further boost and will stabilize the rupee value.

The RCCI president further said that the agreement will help increase exports and promote industrialization in the country, adding the confidence of local and foreign investors would also be restored.

The business community was hopeful that the government will take stakeholders on board to implement the industry reforms introduced in the budget, he added.

