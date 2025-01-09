IMF Agrees For Removal Of 18pc GST On Aircraft: NA Body Informed
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization was informed that International Monitory Fund (IMF) agreed for the removal of 18 percent GST on aircraft and cleaning of PKR 45 billion negative equity of Pakistan International Airline Company Limited (PIACL)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization was informed that International Monitory Fund (IMF) agreed for the removal of 18 percent GST on aircraft and cleaning of PKR 45 billion negative equity of Pakistan International Airline Company Limited (PIACL). The Committee was further informed that it was decided to capitalize on positive momentum generated by IMF’s consent on critical asks, opening up of European routes and to avoid further loss to national exchequer; it was decided to go for fresh Expression of Interest (EOI) at the earliest.
The 5th meeting of the Standing Committee on Privatization was held under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Farooq Sattar, MNA in the Committee Room No. 2, Parliament House here Thursday.
The Committee discussed “The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and decided to defer the same.
The Committee appointed a Sub-Committee under the Convenership Ms. Sehar Kamran, MNA to look into the reasons of decline of Pakistan International Airline Company Limited (PIACL). The Sub-Committee comprises of Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Ms. Saba Sadiq, Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, MNAs.
The Sub-Committee should submit its report to the Standing Committee within 30 days.
The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Usman Awaisi, Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, Ms. Saba Sadiq, Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Nouman islam Shaikh, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Mehboob Shah, Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and officers from Ministry of Privatization and SLICP. Two MNAs Ms. Sehar Kamran and Arshad Abdullah Vohra attended the meeting via video link.
