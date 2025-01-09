Open Menu

IMF Agrees For Removal Of 18pc GST On Aircraft: NA Body Informed

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM

IMF agrees for removal of 18pc GST on aircraft: NA body informed

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization was informed that International Monitory Fund (IMF) agreed for the removal of 18 percent GST on aircraft and cleaning of PKR 45 billion negative equity of Pakistan International Airline Company Limited (PIACL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization was informed that International Monitory Fund (IMF) agreed for the removal of 18 percent GST on aircraft and cleaning of PKR 45 billion negative equity of Pakistan International Airline Company Limited (PIACL). The Committee was further informed that it was decided to capitalize on positive momentum generated by IMF’s consent on critical asks, opening up of European routes and to avoid further loss to national exchequer; it was decided to go for fresh Expression of Interest (EOI) at the earliest.

The 5th meeting of the Standing Committee on Privatization was held under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Farooq Sattar, MNA in the Committee Room No. 2, Parliament House here Thursday.

The Committee discussed “The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and decided to defer the same.

The Committee appointed a Sub-Committee under the Convenership Ms. Sehar Kamran, MNA to look into the reasons of decline of Pakistan International Airline Company Limited (PIACL). The Sub-Committee comprises of Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Ms. Saba Sadiq, Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, MNAs.

The Sub-Committee should submit its report to the Standing Committee within 30 days.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Usman Awaisi, Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, Ms. Saba Sadiq, Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Nouman islam Shaikh, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Mehboob Shah, Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and officers from Ministry of Privatization and SLICP. Two MNAs Ms. Sehar Kamran and Arshad Abdullah Vohra attended the meeting via video link.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF National Assembly Farooq Sattar Parliament Company Same Pakistani Rupee From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry rec ..

Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry recovered

6 seconds ago
 Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlo ..

Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook

2 minutes ago
 President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Or ..

President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..

17 minutes ago
 Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

8 minutes ago
 President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to ..

President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..

32 minutes ago
 DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and ..

DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders

8 minutes ago
ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly ..

ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body

8 minutes ago
 PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to ..

PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..

8 minutes ago
 UoC set to host its first convocation in February

UoC set to host its first convocation in February

8 minutes ago
 FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, ..

FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime coope ..

Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation

17 minutes ago
 Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champio ..

Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business