IMF Agrees To Reschedule Meeting For Approval Extended Fund Facility

Published January 10, 2022

IMF agrees to reschedule meeting for approval extended fund facility

Spokesperson of Finance Ministry Muzammil Aslam says IMF board would consider the approval of next tranche of loan to Pakistan as soon as legislative procedures are completed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2022) International Monetary Fund has agreed to reschedule meeting of its board of directors on Pakistan's request for approval of 6th review of the Extended Fund Facility.

This was stated by Finance Ministry's Spokesperson Muzammil Aslam in a tweet today [Monday].

Earlier, the Finance Ministry in a statement said Pakistan has informed the IMF about the bills moved in the National Assembly and asked it reschedule the meeting till end of this month.

It said the IMF board would consider the approval of next tranche of loan to Pakistan as soon as legislative procedures are completed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF National Assembly

