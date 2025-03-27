IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit

(@Abdulla99267510)

Objective of IMF’s decision regarding reduction in electricity tariffs in Pakistan is to provide relief to consumers

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2025) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has allowed Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit.

The objective is to provide relief to the electricity consumers in the country.

The sources said that the relief announced by the IMF would be provided from the revenue generated through the levy on captive power plants.

The IMF further mentioned that a levy has been imposed on the use of gas by captive power plants. The government was also working on a relief package for electricity consumers, which would be announced with IMF approval.

The sources said that the reduction of one rupee per kilowatt in electricity prices would result in a total relief of 100 billion rupees for consumers.

A consumer who uses 500 units of electricity would see a reduction of 500 rupees in their bill.

It may be mentioned here that just two days ago, Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement for a 1.3 billion Dollar loan.