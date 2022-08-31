UrduPoint.com

IMF Announces Decision To Extend Mission To Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka By A Day For Loan Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 04:40 PM

IMF Announces Decision to Extend Mission to Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka by a Day for Loan Talks

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Sri Lanka has been extended by one day to continue negotiations with the country's authorities, mission Chief Peter Bruer said on Wednesday.

"The IMF Mission in Colombo has been extended by one day because discussions are still ongoing with the authorities," Bruer was quoted by the EconomyNext news service as saying.

The IMF team will complete the mission and issue a press release on September 1, Bruer said, adding that the IMF members and Sri Lankan authorities seek to reach a preliminary agreement on the provision of an emergency loan to the country.

The country, already mired in debt, is seeking about $3 billion in financial assistance from the IMF to solve its myriad economic problems, according to media reports.

 

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted country's tourist flow, which led to a shortage of foreign Currency and the worst economic crisis since independence from the United Kingdom in 1948. The crisis triggered a sharp rise in energy prices and the subsequent shortage in food and basic necessities, as well as constant power outages.

When the crisis broke out, the former President Gotabai Rajapaksa fled the country after a popular uprising against the economic hardship. Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe replaced Rajapaksa and has already held several rounds of talks with the IMF team on restructuring its debt in accordance with the IMF-supported economic restructuring program.   

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan IMF Shortage Prime Minister Sri Lanka Colombo Independence United Kingdom September Media From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

8 minutes ago
 Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply ..

Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply till Sept 7

23 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

1 hour ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.