UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves $1.386b Disbursement To Pakistan To Contain Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:27 PM

IMF approves $1.386b disbursement to Pakistan to contain Coronavirus

International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appreciated Pakistan’s measure to control spread  of global outbreak.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved 1.386 billion Dollars disbursement to Pakistan under the Rapid Financing Instrument to address the economic impact of COVID-19 Pandemic.

In a statement, IMF said with the near-term outlook deteriorating sharply, Pakistan swiftly put in place measures to contain the impact of the shock and support economic activity. It said crucially, health spending has increased and social support strengthened.

The IMF support will help provide a backstop against the decline in international reserves and provide financing to the budget for targeted and temporary spending increases aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic impact.

Following the Executive board discussion, First Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair Geoffrey Okamoto said the outbreak of Covid-19 is having a significant impact on the Pakistani economy. This has created an urgent balance of payments need.

He said in response to the crisis, Pakistan has taken swift action to halt the community spread of the virus and introduced an economic stimulus package aimed at accommodating the spending needed to tackle the health emergency and supporting economic activity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Budget Billion

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 135 after 7027 cases across Pa ..

17 minutes ago

PM expresses deep sorrow over deaths of Pakistanis ..

40 minutes ago

Coronavirus dashes Armenian hopes for economic upt ..

38 minutes ago

Trump announces gradual US reopening against dire ..

38 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 17, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

IMF board approves US$1.386 bln for Pakistan

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.