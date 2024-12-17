IMF Approves 184-mln-USD Funding To Support Zambia's Economic Recovery
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LUSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the fourth review of Zambia's reforms, paving the way for the immediate disbursement of 184 million U.S. Dollars to support its economic recovery, according to the Zambian finance ministry.
The new approval brings the total disbursements under Zambia's 38-month extended credit facility arrangement to 1.3 billion dollars, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning said in a statement issued Tuesday.
Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane thanked the IMF Executive Board for approving the fourth review of the program.
"The board approval and the assessment of our debt as sustainable is a clear testimony of the confidence that the IMF and the international community have in the steady progress that Zambia is making towards the ultimate success of our home-grown economic transformation agenda," the statement quoted the minister as saying.
Musokotwane said the government is committed to continuing the path of success to stabilize the economy and implement reforms under a challenging environment marked by the impact of a severe drought.
The government will continue with fiscal consolidation and stands ready to further tighten monetary policy to cut inflation and speed up governance and structural reforms, he said.
According to him, the IMF approval came at a time when Zambia needs financing to sustain the progressive interventions tailored by the government to respond to the 2023/2024 drought, which has severely impacted hydro-dependent electricity generation, agriculture production, and operational incomes for some small-scale and larger businesses.
The IMF board approval will help strengthen investor confidence and accelerate foreign direct investment inflows in view of the assessment of Zambia's debt as sustainable, Musokotwane said.
According to the statement, Zambia's extended credit facility arrangement was approved in August 2022 for 1.3 billion dollars, but the amount was augmented with an additional 30 percent of 385.7 million dollars in July 2024, following the severe drought, increasing the access to a level of about 1.7 billion dollars.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
More Stories From Business
-
IMF approves 184-mln-USD funding to support Zambia's economic recovery2 minutes ago
-
Guangdong carbon market closes flat2 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting to review demand and supply of urea1 hour ago
-
Japan to provide $9.91m to strengthen diagnostic, treatment system in flood-affected areas of KPK1 hour ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on "Fire Safety & Fire Fighting” on Dec 233 hours ago
-
Machinery imports surge by 15.21% in four months3 hours ago
-
Industrial growth declines by 0.64%4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 20248 hours ago
-
Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad17 hours ago