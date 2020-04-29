UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves $3.4Bln In Funding For Nigeria Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil Price Collapse

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:44 AM

IMF Approves $3.4Bln in Funding for Nigeria Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil Price Collapse

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Tuesday that it has approved $3.4 billion in emergency funding for Nigeria amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the collapse of oil prices that severely affected the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Tuesday that it has approved $3.4 billion in emergency funding for Nigeria amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the collapse of oil prices that severely affected the country.

"The IMF approved US$3.4 billion in emergency financial assistance under the Rapid Financing Instrument to support the (Nigerian) authorities' efforts in addressing the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 shock and the sharp fall in oil prices," the statement said.

The IMF said earlier this month it was providing some $100 billion as a short-term liquidity line to more than 100 countries requiring emergency financing due to hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Africa alone faced a budget shortfall of $44 billion due to economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund said in a joint statement on April 17.

Rising external vulnerabilities and falling per capita GDP had weighed on the economy in Nigeria, one of the world's leading oil exporters, even before the viral outbreak, the statement said.

"The pandemic - along with the sharp fall in oil prices - has magnified the vulnerabilities, leading to a historic decline in growth and large financing needs," the statement said.

Global oil prices have slumped more than 65 percent this year as demand for oil fell from a curb on non-essential travel, work and social activity across the world by governments trying to clamp down on the virus' spread.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World World Bank Budget Oil Nigeria April From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics posts growth in Q1 operating p ..

8 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 April 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Electronics reports 3% drop in Q1 net prof ..

8 minutes ago

Security Council looks to 3-month 'humanitarian pa ..

8 minutes ago

Asian equities build on gains as more nations ease ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.