IMF Approves $356.5 Mn In Emergency Funding To Myanmar Amid Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:40 AM

IMF approves $356.5 mn in emergency funding to Myanmar amid pandemic

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The International Monetary Fund said Friday it will provide Myanmar with $356.5 million in emergency funding, as the southeast Asian country battles an economic slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Myanmar economy is being impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 through a sharp decline in tourism and remittances and supply chain disruptions," Mitsuhiro Furusawa, IMF deputy managing director, said in a statement.

The fund "will help address Myanmar's urgent financing needs related to COVID-19 shock, and catalyze support from development partners."

