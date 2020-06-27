IMF approves $356.5 mn in emergency funding to Myanmar amid pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The International Monetary Fund said Friday it will provide Myanmar with $356.5 million in emergency funding, as the southeast Asian country battles an economic slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Myanmar economy is being impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 through a sharp decline in tourism and remittances and supply chain disruptions," Mitsuhiro Furusawa, IMF deputy managing director, said in a statement.

The fund "will help address Myanmar's urgent financing needs related to COVID-19 shock, and catalyze support from development partners."