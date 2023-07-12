IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have hailed the approval of the IMF program for the country, and expressed gratitude to the IMF Managing Director and her team for their support and cooperation throughout the process.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12nd, 2023) The International Monetary Fund's executive board has granted approval for a $3 billion bailout package to aid Pakistan's efforts in stabilizing its economy. This decision comes as the country faces challenging economic conditions, including significant fiscal and external deficits, rising inflation, and depleted reserve buffers.

The approved 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) provides Pakistan with SDR2,250 million (approximately $3 billion or 111% of quota) to support the government's economic stabilization program, according to a statement released by the IMF.

The disbursement of the first tranche, amounting to around $1.2 billion, will be immediate, with the remaining funds expected to be disbursed in subsequent installments.

The approval from the IMF's executive board follows recent financial support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with deposits of $2 billion and $1 billion respectively, into the State Bank of Pakistan. These deposits have contributed to boosting the country's foreign exchange reserves.

The $3 billion bailout funding, spanning nine months, exceeds initial expectations for Pakistan.

The country had been awaiting the release of the remaining $2.5 billion from a $6.5 billion bailout package agreed upon in 2019, which expired in June.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the approval of the $3 billion agreement as a significant milestone in the government's efforts to stabilize the economy and achieve macroeconomic stability. He emphasized the positive impact it would have on Pakistan's economic position, providing room for the future government to navigate immediate and medium-term economic challenges.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the hard work of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team at the Ministry of Finance, as well as his gratitude to the IMF Managing Director and her team for their support and cooperation throughout the process.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also announced the confirmation of the loan program. He wrote, “IMF Executive Board approved today Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan!,”.