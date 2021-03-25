UrduPoint.com
IMF Approves $500m Disbursement To Pakistan For Budget Support

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:17 AM

IMF approves $500m disbursement to Pakistan for budget support

The latest reports say that the international body has given approval after complete reviews of Pakistan’s 6 billion loan program.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2021) International Monetary Fund approved a $500 million disbursement to Pakistan for budget support, the latest reports said on Thursday.

The reports said that IMF aid that the latest payment brought disbursement under the Extended Fund Facility to $2 billion since the program was given approval in July 2019.

The decision was taken after IMF Executive board completed delayed reviews of Pakistan’s $6 billion loan program.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinettee Sayeh appreciated Pakistan in a statement, pointing out that Pakistani authorities continued to make satisfactory progress under the Fund-supported program which was an important policy anchor during an unprecedented period.

He said that the authorities’ policies were critical in supporting the economy and saving lives and livelihood during these difficult times of global pandemic.

