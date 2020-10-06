UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves 6-Month Debt Relief Extension For 28 Low-Income Countries - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:50 AM

IMF Approves 6-Month Debt Relief Extension for 28 Low-Income Countries - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement that it has approved a six-month debt relief extension for 28 low-income countries.

"The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved on October 2, 2020 a second six-month tranche of debt service relief for 28 member countries under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT)," the release said on Monday.

The release said the debt relief will help these countries free up limited financial resources for crucial emergency medical needs and other relief efforts.

The CCRT needs about $1.4 billion to provide debt relief services for a maximum of two years, but has only received one-third of the amount from several donor countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF October 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

4 hours ago

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

5 hours ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

5 hours ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

5 hours ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

5 hours ago

NCEMA adopts monitoring, inspection system to veri ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.