IMF Approves Release Of $1.17 Bn To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 10:35 PM

IMF approves release of $1.17 bn to Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board on Monday approved the revival of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility Programme (EFF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Monday approved the revival of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility Programme (EFF).

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, in a tweet, said now Pakistan would receive the 7th and 8th tranches of $1.

17 billion from the IMF.

"Alhamdolillah the IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion."Miftah thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking so many tough decisions and saving Pakistan from default. He also congratulated the nation on the good news.

