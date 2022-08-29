UrduPoint.com

IMF Approves Release Of $1.7 Bn To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 09:59 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board on Monday approved the revival of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility Programme (EFF).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Monday approved the revival of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility Programme (EFF).

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, in a tweet, said now Pakistan would receive the 7th and 8th tranches of $1.

7 billion from the IMF.

"Alhamdolillah the IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion."Miftah thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking so many tough decisions and saving Pakistan from default. He also congratulated the nation on the good news.

