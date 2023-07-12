Open Menu

IMF Approves SBA $3 Billion For Pakistan: Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has approved the Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive board has approved the Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan.

"IMF Executive Board approved today Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan!", he tweeted.

