IMF approves SBA $3 billion for Pakistan: Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has approved the Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive board has approved the Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan.

"IMF Executive Board approved today Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan!", he tweeted.