- Home
- Business
- News
- IMF approves SBA $3 billion for Pakistan: Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq D ..
IMF Approves SBA $3 Billion For Pakistan: Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar
Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 11:43 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has approved the Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive board has approved the Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan.
"IMF Executive Board approved today Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan!", he tweeted.