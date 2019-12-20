UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves Second Tranche Of $452 M For Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:34 PM

IMF approves second tranche of $452 m for Pakistan

IMF has said that Pakistan’s Reform programme is on right track but warned that the risks are there.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2019) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Pakistan’s programme is on right track and has started bearing fruits, warning that the risks are still there which must be addressed for strengthening the economy.

The IMF that approved second tranche of $452 million under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) said that said that the country’s EFF programme was on track and had started to bear fruit.

“Balance growth and stability of the national economy was important for which reforms must be ensured,” said Lipton, adding that “the planned reforms that Pakistan will take includes “strengthening tax revenue mobilisation, including the elimination of tax exemptions and loopholes, and prudent expenditure policies.”

Last week, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir had signed a Letter of Intent and dispatched it to the IMF headquarters for approval of the next tranche of $452 million.

The letter signed by Shaikh and Baqir had demonstrated Islamabad’s commitment that it would pursue all committed reforms and conditions so the executive board grants approval for release of next installment worth $452 million.

The statement also quoted Lipton that preparation was needed for “comprehensive tax policy reform” for timely implementation. “Social safety nets should be enhanced, because these will help improve social costs and lead towards reforms,” said Lipton adding that “flexible, market-determined exchange rate” remains essential to cushion the economy against “external shocks and rebuild reserve buffers”. He also stated that the present monetary stance was appropriately tight and should only be eased once disinflation is firmly entrenched.

He also highlighted the role of State Bank of Pakistan saying that strengthening the State Bank of Pakistan in terms of autonomy and governance was the need to implement reforms to boost up the

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Prime Minister Governor Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Lead All Billion Million

Recent Stories

UN stresses importance of political solution to Li ..

10 minutes ago

Nine residential plots sealed in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Gazprom's Payment of $3Bln to Ukraine May Be Part ..

10 minutes ago

China's outbound investment falls 1.2 pct in first ..

10 minutes ago

Iraq's top Shiite cleric urges elections to end cr ..

10 minutes ago

Putin Supports Idea of Arranging Normandy Four Int ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.