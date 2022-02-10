IMF, Argentina Seeking to Reach Agreement as Soon as Possible - Spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government of Argentina met to discuss the possibility of reaching an agreement quickly over servicing the country's debt, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government of Argentina met to discuss the possibility of reaching an agreement quickly over servicing the country's debt, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

"The discussions toward the Staff-Level Agreement are ongoing, but we did announce, as the Argentine authorities did, that we had reached understanding on certain key aspects," Rice said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson said IMF staff is working closely with the Argentine authorities to reach the agreement quickly. However, he declined to provide a specific date when the agreement.

"We are working very hard as are the Argentine authorities. And we will be looking to do this as quickly as possible," he said.

In late January, the IMF and the Argentine government have reached an agreement on the key policies on refinancing the country's debt.

The IMF-Argentina talks have been ongoing for months over the servicing of a $40 billion loan from the 2018 program as pressure mounted on the government to secure an agreement to borrow again and replenish the country's foreign-exchange reserves as well as overcome soaring inflation.