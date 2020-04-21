IMF asks to impose tax on beverages, automobiles, POL prices and cigarettes

(@fidahassanain)

IMF’s Resident Chief in Pakistan Taresa Daban Sanchez says that the Fund will continue to support Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday backed the government’s move to start construction work for the workers and laborers but suggested to impose reasonable tax on petroleum products, automobiles, beverages and cigarettes.

This statement was made by IMF’s Resident Chief Taresa Daban Sanchez in an online dialogue organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Monday, the reports said.

She said that Paksitan did not apply for debt relief from G20 countries as neither Islamabad nor any other country made any formal request to this effect.

Sanchez said that the G20 statement about debt relief was a bit complex and was unclear as IMF was reviewing its details.

She said that the countries would have to apply for debt rescheduling.

“None of the countries, including Pakistan, have applied for debt relief,” said Teresa Daban Sanchez adding that Pakistan was performing well under the IMF program during the pre-COVID-19 situation.

She went on to say that autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan should be brought in line with international standards but she would not plunge into supporting any specific idea at this moment.



She also stated that the inflationary pressures would continue to persist as inflation was projected to remain in double digits in the range of 11.3 percent for the current fiscal year.

She said that Pakistan’s GDP growth rate would turn into shrinking and negative mode for the current fiscal because of COVID-19 situation. Pakistan, she said, would have to utilize an additional Rs700 billion from its budget because of coronavirus and the country’s revenue would be decreased by Rs 900 billion.

Teresa, however, said that Pakistan’s economy prior to the emergence of Covid-19 was satisfactory, adding that COVID-19 would reverse the decline in public debt that resulted from fiscal consolidation efforts.

This would also result in increase of Primary deficit, she stated.

She went on to say that there would be a significant cut in imports from Pakistan from various countries, the remittances would get reduced, tax collection would reduce considerably and the growth rate may get reduced to -1.5%.

It is in this context, funds under the RFI arrangement would help Pakistan to bridge the gap in immediate financing needs.