WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) assesses that Argentina's debt is unsustainable due to the depreciation of the peso, real GDP contraction and other financial risks, the fund said in a statement.

"IMF staff now assesses Argentina's debt to be unsustainable," the fund said on Wednesday after concluding its mission to the country.