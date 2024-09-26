IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2024) The positive effects of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also being observed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The IMF had earlier announced a $7 billion bailout package for Pakistan, praising the country’s economic reforms.

In this regard, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that congratulations to the Pakistani government and people, as Pakistan has implemented reforms that have improved the economy. The economy is moving in the right direction, with growth and a decrease in inflation.

The impacts of the agreement with the IMF are also visible on the psx, with an upward trend in the 100 Index seen from the start of trading today.

At one point during trading, the 100 Index was observed to trade at a new record high of 82,905, up by 658 points.

Yesterday was also a positive day for the pakistan stock exchange, with the 100 Index closing up by 764 points at 82,247.

A total of 420 million shares were traded in the market, amounting to 18.38 billion rupees, while market capitalization increased by 99 billion rupees to reach 10,784 billion rupees.