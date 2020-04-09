IMF Board Approves Doubling of Emergency Facilities to $100 Billion - Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the doubling its emergency facilities to allow countries to access $100 billion in financing, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georieva announced on Thursday ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual Spring Meetings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the doubling its emergency facilities to allow countries to access $100 billion in financing, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georieva announced on Thursday ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual Spring Meetings.

"Our Executive Board has just agreed to double access to our emergency facilities, which will allow us to meet the expected demand of about $100 billion in financing," Georgieva said.