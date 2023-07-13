Open Menu

IMF Board Approves Stand-by Agreement Of $3 Bln For Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 06:41 PM

IMF Board approves Stand-by Agreement of $3 bln for Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board on Wednesday approved the Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan, according to short news shared by the fund on its website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board on Wednesday approved the Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan, according to short news shared by the fund on its website.

The staff level agreement on SBA amounting SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion or 111 percent of Pakistan's IMF quota) was reached during the last week of June after IMF staff team led by Nathan Porter held in person and virtual meetings with the Pakistani authorities to discuss a new financing engagement for Pakistan under the arrangement.

The new SBA builds on the authorities' efforts under Pakistan's 2019 Extended Fund Facility supported program, which was due to expire in end-June.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mohammad Ishaq Dar also shared the news about the development through his tweeter account.

With the approval of Stand-By Agreement by the IMF board, the country's foreign exchange reserves would be more strengthened. Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates have already deposited $2 and $1 billion respectively with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), boosting the total foreign exchange reserves upto over $12.7 billion so far.

The new SBA would support government's immediate efforts to stabilize the economy from recent external shocks, preserve macroeconomic stability and provide a framework for financing from multilateral and bilateral partners.

The new SBA will also create space for social and development spending through improved domestic revenue mobilization and careful spending execution to help address the needs of the Pakistani people.

Steadfast policy implementation is key for Pakistan to overcome its current challenges, including through greater fiscal discipline, a market determined exchange rate to absorb external pressures, and further progress on reforms, particularly in the energy sector, to promote climate resilience, and to help improve the business climate.

Meanwhile, talking to a private media, finance minister said things were moving in right direction and towards economic stabilization. He said, the incumbent government had to take many measures to bridge the trust deficit with IMF that was created due to wrong policies of the previous regime.

He said, it would be our utmost preference to complete this programme for the second time in history.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan signed the short-time agreement during last week of June under which the country will receive $3 billion over nine months.

The Executive Board's approval allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR894 million (or about US$1.2 billion). The remaining amount will be phased over the programme's duration, subject to two quarterly reviews.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Exchange Business State Bank Of Pakistan Ishaq Dar Progress Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates June 2019 Market Media From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines det ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines details of National Electric Vehi ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

22 minutes ago
 IPO Chairman visits University of Veterinary and A ..

IPO Chairman visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

4 minutes ago
 Around 7.2 million families received Benazir Kafaa ..

Around 7.2 million families received Benazir Kafaalat payments: Faisal Kundi

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Public Debt Amounts to $347.7Bln as of Ju ..

Russia's Public Debt Amounts to $347.7Bln as of July 1 - Central Bank

4 minutes ago
 NDMA, Save the Children signed MoU to strengthen d ..

NDMA, Save the Children signed MoU to strengthen disaster risk reduction

4 minutes ago
Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink ..

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink MoU to utilise joint expertis ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase & ..

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of g ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to m ..

Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to make daily tours, greenlights A ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive pla ..

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to enable responsible energy ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Education concludes participation in G ..

Ministry of Education concludes participation in G20 Education Working Group mee ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen ..

NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business