IMF Board approves Stand-by Agreement of $3 bln for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board on Wednesday approved the Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$ 3 billion for Pakistan, according to short news shared by the fund on its website.

The staff level agreement on SBA amounting SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion or 111 percent of Pakistan's IMF quota) was reached during the last week of June after IMF staff team led by Nathan Porter held in person and virtual meetings with the Pakistani authorities to discuss a new financing engagement for Pakistan under the arrangement.

The new SBA builds on the authorities' efforts under Pakistan's 2019 Extended Fund Facility supported program, which was due to expire in end-June.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mohammad Ishaq Dar also shared the news about the development through his tweeter account.

With the approval of Stand-By Agreement by the IMF board, the country's foreign exchange reserves would be more strengthened. Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates have already deposited $2 and $1 billion respectively with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), boosting the total foreign exchange reserves upto over $12.7 billion so far.

The new SBA would support government's immediate efforts to stabilize the economy from recent external shocks, preserve macroeconomic stability and provide a framework for financing from multilateral and bilateral partners.

The new SBA will also create space for social and development spending through improved domestic revenue mobilization and careful spending execution to help address the needs of the Pakistani people.

Steadfast policy implementation is key for Pakistan to overcome its current challenges, including through greater fiscal discipline, a market determined exchange rate to absorb external pressures, and further progress on reforms, particularly in the energy sector, to promote climate resilience, and to help improve the business climate.

Meanwhile, talking to a private media, finance minister said things were moving in right direction and towards economic stabilization. He said, the incumbent government had to take many measures to bridge the trust deficit with IMF that was created due to wrong policies of the previous regime.

He said, it would be our utmost preference to complete this programme for the second time in history.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan signed the short-time agreement during last week of June under which the country will receive $3 billion over nine months.

The Executive Board's approval allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR894 million (or about US$1.2 billion). The remaining amount will be phased over the programme's duration, subject to two quarterly reviews.