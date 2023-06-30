IMF Board Completes First Review of Ukraine Program, Enables Kiev to Receive $890Mln

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The International Monetary Fund board (IMF) said on Thursday it approved providing Ukraine with $890 million for budget support.

"The IMF Board completed today the first review of the extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine, allowing the authorities to draw the equivalent of about US$890 million (SDR 663.

9 million), which will be channeled for budget support," the IMF said in a press release. "The EFF was approved by the IMF Board in March 2023, and forms part of a US$115 billion total support package for Ukraine."