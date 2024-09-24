IMF Board To Approve $7 Bln Program On Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed the optimism that International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board would approve the 37-month $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement for Pakistan in its meeting scheduled on Wednesday.
He was speaking at "High Level Private Sector Dialogue - CPEC-II and the Region" virtually through Zoom. The event was organized by Pakistan Regional Economic Forum.
“Pakistan successfully concluded 9 month Standby Agreement (SBA) with IMF and we have the IMF board meeting tomorrow here in US. We are very hopeful the board would approve the 37-month 7 billion Dollars programme,” he said.
The minister said, under the programme Pakistan was committed to do structural reforms. He said Pakistan needed to stay on reforms agenda whether on taxation, energy sector, state-owned enterprises or privatization side. “We will stay on the course,” he resolved.
He expressed gratitude to China for its support on the fund programme as the lone standing partner of the country.
The minister highlighted that Pakistan's economic trajectory has continued from the last fiscal year into the first quarter of this fiscal year, with notable improvements in various economic indicators. He said the Currency was stable while foreign exchange reserves were also stable with two months import cover. He said the inflation has decelerated and more importantly, policy rate has come down and Kibor rates also declined to the benefit of industry.
He said recently the government had rejected Treasury Bills (T-bills) and Pakistan Investment bonds (PIBs), saying the decision aimed at conveying a clear message that the government was no longer desperate to borrow domestically.
He said if required, the government would borrow domestically on its own terms, signaling the banking sector to lend to the private sector. However, he said investment inflows in terms of debt and equity were welcome that would bring foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country. He said, macroeconomic stability was necessary and a foundation has been laid to promote economic stability.
The minister said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Phase-II was now underway, building on the infrastructure development of Phase-I.
He said Phase-I focused on establishing corridors, investing in roads, ports, and energy, however the next step was monetizing this infrastructure. He said although momentum was missed, however it was not too late to move forward.
Under Prime Minister's leadership and Ahsan Iqbal's guidance, we're refocusing the efforts, he said. "This initiative, dubbed as the 'new silk roads,' aims to attract investment partners worldwide. The private sector will drive growth, with the government providing a supportive policy framework."
The minister urged Saudi Pak and Pak-China Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) to facilitate cross-border investments and corridor development between Pakistan and its brotherly countries.
He urged them to capitalize on this opportunity, becoming catalysts for business growth and bilateral investment and become levers through which the business can be taken forward.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Business
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 366 points3 minutes ago
-
Sarhad CCI goes to elect EC members for 2024-2533 minutes ago
-
Business Forum gets support for SCCI election1 hour ago
-
NAVTTC, TVET, provinces join hands to transform TVET Institutes1 hour ago
-
Commerce Minister reaffirms commitment to deepening collaborations with Belarus1 hour ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,100 Rs 273,300 per tola2 hours ago