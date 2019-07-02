IMF board to meet today to approve Pakistan bailout package

IMF Executive Board meeting will take place today in Washington and 6 billion dollars bail out package for Pakistan will be given final approval in the meeting

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) IMF Executive Board meeting will take place today in Washington and 6 billion Dollars bail out package for Pakistan will be given final approval in the meeting.The IMF board will approve $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan in three years under the extended fund facility.

According to media reports Pakistan representatives will also take part in the IMF Executive Board meeting.

Loan program for Pakistan will be approved in the meeting.Pakistan has met all the three conditions imposed by IMF during the talks. These conditions include hike in the prices of electricity gas and Dollar.