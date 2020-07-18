UrduPoint.com
IMF Chief Calls For Deeper Debt Cuts For Virus-Hit Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 11:28 PM

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit Countries

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, urged well-off nations on Saturday to consider more debt relief options for poorer countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, urged well-off nations on Saturday to consider more debt relief options for poorer countries.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, the IMF chief said she hoped that the group would extend the freeze on debt service payments past 2020.

Beyond that measure, "there is a need to fill gaps in the international debt architecture and think about more comprehensive debt relief for many countries," she was quoted as saying in a statement.

She urged the group of the most industrialized nations to continue their fiscal and monetary policies to ensure a lasting exit from the coronavirus crisis, as pulling the plug on it prematurely risked derailing the economic recovery.

The IMF expects the global economy to enter a deep recession this year, with partial and uneven recovery next year. It has provided emergency financing to 72 countries over the four months of the coronavirus crisis.

