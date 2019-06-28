(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Friday praised Argentine President Mauricio Macri for holding up his end of a bailout deal to rescue the struggling South American economy.

"The Argentine authorities and the IMF staff team are close to concluding their discussions on the fourth review of the Stand-By Arrangement and I expect to be able to present it to our Executive board for its approval very soon," Lagarde said in a statement after talks with Macri.

Argentina has been conducting austerity reforms as part of a heavily criticized pact to unlock some $57 billion in IMF loans.

The country has been hit by a second recession since Macri was elected, with a runaway inflation rate and rising poverty. The next vote is in October.

Lagarde said she had a productive meeting with the Argentine leader, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. She reiterated the fund's support for Argentina's effort to address accounts imbalances, arguing that the austerity was "starting to yield results."