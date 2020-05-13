UrduPoint.com
IMF Chief Plans To Recommend Approving Nearly $24Bln Credit Line For Chile - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:30 AM

IMF Chief Plans to Recommend Approving Nearly $24Bln Credit Line for Chile - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva plans to approve a request from Chile for a $24.8 million Flexible Credit Line (FCL), the organization announced in a press release.

"IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva intends to recommend approval of the FCL arrangement for Chile when the IMF Executive board meets again to take a decision in the following weeks," the release said on Tuesday.

Georgieva plans to recommend approval of the request to the IMF Executive Board on the basis of Chile's very strong economic fundamentals, institutional policy frameworks and track record, the release added.

"The IMF stands ready to continue to support Chile during these challenging times," the statement said.

The IMF Executive Board discussed the request in an informal session on Tuesday, according to the release.

