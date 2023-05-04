IMF Chief Says Avoiding New Form of Protectionism Key to Robust Recovery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The world has to avoid the temptation to fall back on protectionism on its way to economic recovery, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at the Brussels Economic Forum.

"One of the most urgent steps toward a robust recovery involves avoiding the temptation of a new form of protectionism," Georgieva said.

The IMF chief pointed out that reviving multilateral cooperation is essential for long-term growth everywhere. She warned that trade fragmentation could cost up to 7 percent of global GDP in the long term.

"If technological decoupling is added, some countries could see up to 12 percent of GDP losses. We cannot ignore these costs," she added.

Georgieva also called on governments to improve economic productivity and provide opportunities for everybody.

These efforts require structural reforms and investing in people, technology, and innovation, she noted.

In this instance, Georgieva urged European countries to implement measures for innovation and investment.

"This means streamlining regulations, improving education, spending more on research and development, and expanding digital and green infrastructure," she said.

The IMF chief also supported the idea to accelerate the transition toward a green economy in the European Union. However, she acknowledged that reaching this goal will be difficult if building solar or wind farms will be taking several years.

To achieve that, Georgieva called on countries to apply Germany's experience, which built new LNG terminals in record time.