IMF Chief Says Global Carbon Price 'Needs to Rise' to $75 Per Ton By 2030

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The global price of carbon needs to rise to $75 per ton over the next decade from the current rate of around $2 to ensure greater commitment from companies and nations in reducing their carbon footprint, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Climate Day conference on Thursday.

"Over 60 pricing schemes have been implemented. But the average global price is currently $2 a ton, and needs to rise to $75 a ton by 2030 to curb emissions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement," Georgieva said.