IMF Chief Says Global Economy Projections 'Very Likely' To Be Downgraded Amid COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:54 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will likely downgrade its global economy projections amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and predicts the economy will partially recover next year, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will likely downgrade its global economy projections amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and predicts the economy will partially recover next year, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"With the crisis still spreading, incoming economic data from many countries is worse than our already pessimistic projections," Georgieva said during a virtual conference hosted by the Financial Times.

Asked about a possible downgrade of economic forecasts, Georgieva said such a move by the IMF is "very likely.

"

"We are going to come up with update of our projections sometime in June," Georgieva said. "At that time our expectation is that unfortunately there would be a bit more bad news how we see 2020."

Georgieva urged governments to take decisive actions to stabilize the situation in their countries and noted that the IMF expects a partial economic recovery next year.

"We predict a partial recovery in 2021," she said.

