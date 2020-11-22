UrduPoint.com
IMF Chief Says More Countries Need Help In Addressing Debt Vulnerabilities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 10:40 PM

IMF Chief Says More Countries Need Help in Addressing Debt Vulnerabilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva, thanked G20 leaders on Sunday for backing an extension to the debt service relief for poorer countries and opening a path for canceling debt altogether but suggested that other economies needed help as well.

The Debt Service Suspension Initiative was approved in April, freezing government-to-government debt payments for coronavirus-hit countries to give them some breathing space. Countries with unsustainable debt will now be granted permanent debt relief on a case-by-case basis.

"It is critical to operationalize this Framework promptly and effectively. Going forward, we must also help those countries not covered by the Framework to address debt vulnerabilities so that their economies can become more resilient," Georgieva said.

The IMF has already delivered over $100 billion in new financing to 82 countries and debt service relief for the poorest members. The IMF chief warned G20 against pulling the plug prematurely and urged them to act together to guarantee a stable global recovery.

