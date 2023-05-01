IMF Chief Says Shift Away From Dollar Occurring But No Alternative to US Currency Exists

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that a shift away from US Dollar is occurring at present, but she does not see an alternative to the dollar as a world reserve Currency in the foreseeable future.

"Why are we not worried about that? Because the reason the dollar plays its role is the strength of the US economy," Georieva said during a discussion at the Milken Institute.

The IMF chief also noted that the standing of the US dollar and de-dollarization are not on the the list of issues to worry about.

"The biggest competitor to the dollar is the euro, it has taken some space. Everybody else - the pound, the Yen, the RNB - they play a very modest role," Georgieva said.