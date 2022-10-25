IMF Chief Says World Economy Moving From Tough to Even Tougher Times in 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The global economy is sailing from tough to even more challenging time next year, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"The world economy is moving from tough times to even tougher in 2023," Georgieva said at the Berlin-hosted International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine.

Georgieva stressed the need to take steps to rapidly improve the global economy outlook. She also urged the international community to increase support for the vulnerable population, who are facing "the dramatic fallout" of both the global COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.