IMF Chief Warns of 'Tough' 2022, 2023 With Increased Risk of Recession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global economic situation will continue to be difficult in 2022 and 2023 with a growing risk of a recession, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

"It is going to be a tough 2022”and possibly an even tougher 2023, with increased risk of recession," Georgieva said in a blog post.

The entire outlook is "extremely uncertain," and further disruption to the natural gas supply to Europe could plunge many economies into a recession and trigger a global energy crisis, she added.

"This is just one of the factors that could worsen an already difficult situation," Georgieva added.