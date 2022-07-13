IMF Chief Warns Of 'Tough' 2022, 2023 With Increased Risk Of Recession
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global economic situation will continue to be difficult in 2022 and 2023 with a growing risk of a recession, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.
"It is going to be a tough 2022”and possibly an even tougher 2023, with increased risk of recession," Georgieva said in a blog post.
The entire outlook is "extremely uncertain," and further disruption to the natural gas supply to Europe could plunge many economies into a recession and trigger a global energy crisis, she added.
"This is just one of the factors that could worsen an already difficult situation," Georgieva added.