UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Commends Russian Authorities Over 'Growth-Friendly' Tax Reforms After Article IV Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

IMF Commends Russian Authorities Over 'Growth-Friendly' Tax Reforms After Article IV Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday praised Russia's growth-friendly tax reforms, such as the permanent reduction of the payroll taxes for small and medium enterprises, while also commending Moscow's "sizable response" to the pandemic-induced crisis.

Mostly annually, the IMF conducts Article IV consultations with member states in order to assess financial and economic developments in a country.

"[IMF] Directors commended the authorities for a sizeable response to the crisis which should help put a floor on the downturn and limit scarring ... Directors commended the authorities for growth-friendly tax reforms, such as the permanent reduction of the payroll tax for SMEs, and for better targeting of social assistance spending," the report read.

The fund also welcomed the loosening of Russia's monetary policy last year as well the introduction of new liquidity instruments, but underlined that some measures are required in order to improve the country's economic climate.

"[IMF officials] underscored the continued need to reduce the footprint of the state, improve the business climate, increase competition, address governance shortcomings and take steps to reduce the regulatory burden. Directors emphasized that the national projects be used as an opportunity to tackle structural bottlenecks," the report read.

The Russian economy is projected to grow by 3 percent this year following a contraction of 3.6 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to the IMF.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Business Moscow Russia 2020

Recent Stories

Berlusconi emerges to back Draghi as Italy's new P ..

33 seconds ago

'Political decrees' show Maluana Fazl's dual stand ..

28 minutes ago

President travels on board BRT Peshawar bus, inter ..

28 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Says Plans to Attend Ast ..

28 minutes ago

UN General-Secretary Holds Phone Talks With Russia ..

28 minutes ago

UK's Lead Brexit Official Says Relations With EU ' ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.