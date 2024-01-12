(@Abdulla99267510)

The Board's approval allows for an immediate disbursement of around 700 million US dollars bringing the total disbursements under Stand By Agreement to 1.9 billion dollars.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2024) The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund has completed the first review of Pakistan's economic reform program supported by IMF's Stand By Arrangement.

The Board's approval allows for an immediate disbursement of around 700 million US Dollars bringing the total disbursements under Stand By Agreement to 1.

9 billion dollars.

The IMF deal is crucial for Pakistan as the general elections are around the corners and Pakistan needs strong financial position.

According to the official sources, the program would be finalizedsoon.