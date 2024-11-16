Open Menu

IMF Concludes Positive Talks With Pakistan On Economic Matters

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2024 | 02:41 PM

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

IMF says talks also involves consultations with representatives from private sector which reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing Pakistan's economic challenges

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2024) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Saturday issued a statement following conclusion of its discussions with Pakistan, held from November 12 to 15.

The negotiations were led by IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter and included detailed engagements with both Federal and provincial government officials.

The outcome of these talks is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and the IMF under the existing financial program.

The IMF said that the talks also involved consultations with representatives from the private sector which reflected a comprehensive approach to addressing Pakistan's economic challenges.

The statement described the discussions with Pakistani authorities as "positive," signaling progress on key economic issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Progress November From Government

Recent Stories

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

10 minutes ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

16 minutes ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

15 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

15 hours ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

15 hours ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

15 hours ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business