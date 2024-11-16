IMF Concludes Positive Talks With Pakistan On Economic Matters
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2024 | 02:41 PM
IMF says talks also involves consultations with representatives from private sector which reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing Pakistan's economic challenges
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2024) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Saturday issued a statement following conclusion of its discussions with Pakistan, held from November 12 to 15.
The negotiations were led by IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter and included detailed engagements with both Federal and provincial government officials.
The outcome of these talks is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and the IMF under the existing financial program.
The IMF said that the talks also involved consultations with representatives from the private sector which reflected a comprehensive approach to addressing Pakistan's economic challenges.
The statement described the discussions with Pakistani authorities as "positive," signaling progress on key economic issues.
