IMF Cuts 2019 World GDP Growth Forecast to 3.0%, Down From 3.2% - World Economic Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The International Monetary Fund has lowered its global growth forecast for 2019 to 3.0 percent from 3.2 percent due to slowing economic activity and rising geopolitical and trade tensions, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

"The global economy is in a synchronized slowdown, with growth for 2019 down-graded again to 3 percent its slowest pace since the global financial crisis," the IMF said. "Global growth in 2020 is projected to improve modestly to 3.4 percent."