IMF Cuts Global Growth To 3.2% In 2019, 3.5% In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:16 PM

Global trade tensions and continued uncertainty are sapping the strength of the world economy which faces a "precarious" 2020, the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Global trade tensions and continued uncertainty are sapping the strength of the world economy which faces a "precarious" 2020, the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday.

In its quarterly update of its World Economic Outlook the IMF trimmed the global forecast issued in April by 0.

1 this year and next, with growth expected to hit 3.2 percent in 2019 and 3.5 percent in 2020.

The IMF raised the US GDP forecast by three tenths to 2.6 percent for 2019 but the American economy is expected to slow to 1.9 percent in 2020.

