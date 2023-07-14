IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2023) Pakistan is considering the implementation of a mini-budget to address concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding tax collection from the property and agriculture sectors, the sources said on Friday.

The IMF has requested a comprehensive plan for improving tax collection, specifically targeting the property and agriculture sectors, as part of the second review of the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) between Pakistan and the international lending institution.

Insiders familiar with the matter have revealed that the IMF is urging Pakistan to enhance tax collection from the property and agriculture sectors by raising tax rates. The decision to impose taxes on these sectors will be made by the new government, and if approved by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), a mini-budget is expected to be introduced.

Furthermore, the IMF is also emphasizing the need for active participation from the provinces to enhance taxable income generated from the agriculture sector.

On Thursday, Pakistan received the initial tranche of $1.2 billion from the IMF under the SBA program. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the remaining $1.8 billion would be disbursed following two reviews, indicating that the funds would be released in two installments.

The IMF formally approved a $3 billion loan for Pakistan on Wednesday night, after both parties had previously reached a staff-level agreement last month.