IMF Delegation To Arrive On Feb 02 To Hold Talks In Connection With Release Of 3rd Tranche Under EFF

IMF delegation to arrive on Feb 02 to hold talks in connection with release of 3rd tranche under EFF

International Monetary Fund (IMF) review delegation will arrive in Pakistan on February 02 to hold talks in connection with release of third tranche of 450 million dollars under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) International Monetary Fund (IMF) review delegation will arrive in Pakistan on February 02 to hold talks in connection with release of third tranche of 450 million Dollars under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).Talks between Pakistan and IMF will take place on February 03.

According to sources IMF delegation during talks will conduct quarterly review of Pakistan economy.

The delegation will review performance of different ministries and departments. The energy and tax reforms will also come under the review of the delegation.The delegation will hold meetings with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and government economic team.Pakistan has already received 1.44 billion dollars in two tranches and now the talks will be held for third tranche of 450 million dollars.

